AEW's Tony Khan Discusses Childhood Dream Of Being A Wrestling Promoter

Nowadays, Tony Khan notably serves as the CEO, President, Head of creative for All Elite Wrestling, with "AEW Dynamite" set as his flagship show. 30 years ago, however, "Dynamite" was merely a concept sitting in the mind of an ambitious, pre-teen Khan. During a recent appearance on "The Five Star Podcast," Khan opened about the origins of "Dynamite," as well as his long-time dream of being a professional wrestling promoter.

"When I was growing up, before I went to University of Illinois, actually before I went to University of Illinois Laboratory High School even, [being a wrestling promoter] was something I'd thought about and dreamed of," Khan said. "I started writing a show when I was in seventh grade called 'Wednesday Night Dynamite,' and it's on every Wednesday now. We built it up and it became a real thing."

"... It's always been a dream to do pro wrestling as a promoter," Khan continued. "I never dreamed I would get to do it on TBS and TNT. That was hollowed sacred ground. I don't have to tell you guys being from the Carolinas, like you both are, how special wrestling on TBS and TNT is. It's a great tradition."

According to Khan, the idea behind AEW as a company spawned in 2018, when Khan felt there to be a renewed interest in the TV industry as well as a decent pool of free agents off which AEW could potentially build. This idea was later brought forth to then TBS and TNT President Kevin Reilly by Khan at a cocktail party, and as they say, the rest is history.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Five Star Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.