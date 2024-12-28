Tommy Dreamer: This WWE WrestleMania Moment Got The Biggest Pop In Wrestling History

No matter how long an observer has watched or been part of the pro wrestling world when the names Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, collectively known as The Hardys are mentioned, they elicit a response. Having captivated crowds on various global platforms, the current TNA World Tag Team Champions are beginning to see how their grassroots movement has sparked a new generation of tag team wrestling among teams today from all sectors.

Tommy Dreamer, who has watched their journey through the good times and bad, reflected on their growth after 31 years, especially after their last run in WWE from 2017 to 2021.

"Matt's debut should have been massive when he showed up in AEW, but it was during the pandemic," Dreamer stated on "Busted Open Radio" about the evolution of Matt's comeback post-WWE. "Then, Jeff comes in, it's nice, but then right away, people start criticizing doing, like, his hand thing to make the save ... Jeff had some moments there, but then, it was back to, 'Oh, they're not utilizing The Hardys the way The Hardys should be utilized.' And then, Matt is showing up again, like, in TNA, with that Broke character. It's like, 'Oh, we're going to see this version that we really like.'"

Dreamer mentioned that he would probably go to the grave saying that The Hardys' return to WWE on April 2, 2017, as part of WrestleMania 33 will forever go down as one of the biggest pops in wrestling history, cultivating a feeling that can never be replicated again.

"The Hardys' return at WrestleMania is the largest pop, I feel, in wrestling history, especially at a WrestleMania," Dreamer concluded.

