Oba Femi Discusses Relationship With WWE PC Trainers

Oba Femi has emerged as one of the brightest stars in "WWE NXT," becoming the longest reigning North American Champion in history, and flourishing under the guidance of Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom. Since his debut, Femi's charisma, athleticism, and presence have made him a focal point of the brand's push for fresh talent.

During a recent appearance on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," Femi opened up about his working relationship with Shawn Michaels, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" head of creative.

"It's definitely a closer relationship than I ever thought it would ever be, given my position and his position," Femi admitted. "I always talk to Shawn. I try my best not to take for granted who he is, because sometimes when you know the person you kinda forget who they are. After a while, you don't just see Shawn Michaels. You see the man behind the star."

Femi also praised Matt Bloom, better known to longtime fans as Albert or Tensai, for shaping his in-ring style. He credited Bloom with helping him refine his persona as a big man in the industry.

"With the big man thing, I also try to put my own spin on it because I'm trying to change the perception of the big man," Femi noted. "I feel like there should be a human being behind the monster. I try to just make myself feel normal in certain instances so people still have something to connect to."

Oba Femi recently made a triumphant return to "NXT" at Deadline, winning the Iron Survivor match and further solidifying his place as a top-tier talent.

