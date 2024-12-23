The Weird Reason The Undertaker Is Afraid Of One Vegetable

Despite The Undertaker being one of the most intimidating figures in WWE history, there is one particular thing that frightens "The Deadman" more than anything. Earlier this year, The Undertaker revealed that he has a phobia of cucumbers due to a traumatic childhood experience. During a "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" Q&A, he revealed that he ate too many cucumbers in one sitting when he was a kid, causing him to vomit excessively, leading him to become nauseous even by the smell of the vegetable today.

"Let me get one in a bit of sushi or something like that [if] you want to see some drama. Because anytime I go to order sushi, like I'll ask. If there's cucumbers that are supposed to be in a roll or [something] I ask specifically 'Can I get this without the cucumber?' Usually [it's] 'Yeah, that's no problem.'"

The Undertaker went into further detail about his phobia of cucumbers, where he shared a story about WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Bearer pulling a prank on him and secretly hiding the vegetable in his meal at a restaurant. "The Phenom" explained that Bearer was one of the few people who would pull any practical jokes on him, but trying to incorporate one of his biggest fears into a restaurant prank was enough to make The Undertaker look for revenge.

Several weeks later, The Undertaker and Bearer were heading to Seattle, where "Uncle Paul" expressed that he desperately needed to use the restroom. Despite Bearer pointing out many gas stations and restaurants that they could stop for a bathroom break, The Undertaker hilariously continued to drive by every location until they got close to Seattle, leaving Bearer with a pee stain on his jeans.

The Undertaker's wife and former WWE star, Michelle McCool, has also touched on his fear of cucumbers, explaining that he won't even allow the vegetable to be present at home. However, she revealed that their daughter Kaia gets cucumbers for her birthday every year and will often place them in her father's car or under his pillow.