Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Debate TNA's Handling Of Breakout Star Joe Hendry

TNA star Joe Hendry has largely been praised for his presentation and persona, especially when he made several appearances on "WWE NXT," where his fame followed him. However, despite getting a shot at the TNA World Championship, Hendry has still not reached the top in the company. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer both gave their takes on why he's lost most of the momentum he had a few months ago.

"I think TNA missed the boat on Joe Hendry months ago," Bully proclaimed. "Joe Hendry should've been your World Champion already; he was hot, hot, hot." The veteran further pointed out how much success Hendry has had with his music and "NXT" before stating that TNA had "lightning in a bottle" with all the buzz around him. "Joe wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunities and TNA wasn't able to capitalize on Joe Hendry." He further stated that a TNA World Championship victory for the star would do nothing for him, since he's no longer the one everyone's talking about.

Bully then recalled how everyone was talking more about Hendry three months ago and that it was more to do with his music than "NXT." "As of talking right now, is Joe Hendry's wave of momentum anywhere near what it was three-four-five months ago?" he questioned. However, Dreamer pushed back and claimed he completely disagrees. "With NXT he's on a much larger platform, that's why we're talking about him," Dreamer explained. "I have done, completely by design, the 'Steve Austin' where you hit the music and done different things on the same show, and still, every time you hear his music the people go insane for it."