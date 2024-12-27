Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Debate TNA's Handling Of Breakout Star Joe Hendry
TNA star Joe Hendry has largely been praised for his presentation and persona, especially when he made several appearances on "WWE NXT," where his fame followed him. However, despite getting a shot at the TNA World Championship, Hendry has still not reached the top in the company. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer both gave their takes on why he's lost most of the momentum he had a few months ago.
"I think TNA missed the boat on Joe Hendry months ago," Bully proclaimed. "Joe Hendry should've been your World Champion already; he was hot, hot, hot." The veteran further pointed out how much success Hendry has had with his music and "NXT" before stating that TNA had "lightning in a bottle" with all the buzz around him. "Joe wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunities and TNA wasn't able to capitalize on Joe Hendry." He further stated that a TNA World Championship victory for the star would do nothing for him, since he's no longer the one everyone's talking about.
Bully then recalled how everyone was talking more about Hendry three months ago and that it was more to do with his music than "NXT." "As of talking right now, is Joe Hendry's wave of momentum anywhere near what it was three-four-five months ago?" he questioned. However, Dreamer pushed back and claimed he completely disagrees. "With NXT he's on a much larger platform, that's why we're talking about him," Dreamer explained. "I have done, completely by design, the 'Steve Austin' where you hit the music and done different things on the same show, and still, every time you hear his music the people go insane for it."
Bully Ray believes that Joe Hendry is currently only 'over' with the TNA audience
Despite Tommy Dreamer defending Joe Hendry's popularity, Bully Ray was still not convinced. He argued that while the Scottish star can still get a reaction, his popularity currently isn't what it was before.
"Sure, the people that are there are gonna go insane for it, because Joe Hendry is over with the TNA crowd," the veteran explained. "The Joe Hendry wave — as of right now — is not the same that it was when he had the music hitting and he was on NXT." Bully then claimed that if he were booking Hendry, he would've put the title on him during TNA Bound For Glory, and caught the lightning in the bottle while the star was still hot.
Ray further noted how not only Hendry, but even Jordynne Grace has been "cooling off" from all of the momentum they had whilst they still appeared on "NXT." "I'm sure they're still real hot with the TNA crowd, and that's fine, but Jordynne and Joe were bigger in wrestling than just TNA [...] I'll just say: six months ago." Dreamer then admitted that Ray had a point, but again emphasized that the two were on a bigger platform in "NXT" and that was why they had all the momentum they had.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.