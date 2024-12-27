Oba Femi Explains His Family's Feelings About WWE Career

Oba Femi has swiftly ascended the ranks in "NXT," captivating audiences with his imposing presence and raw athleticism. Hailing from Nigerian heritage, Femi brings a unique dimension to the developmental brand, quickly becoming a name whispered with anticipation among wrestling aficionados. However, while speaking on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," he explained that his family wanted him to prioritize his academic endeavors when he first started out.

"I personally have no regrets about finishing [college]. Although, yes, they were the ones pushing for it. ... I don't regret going back and finishing because I have a degree which is always something to fall back on, something you have that no one can take away from you," Femi said. "I believe things happen for a reason. There's a reason I joined WWE officially in 2022 and not 2021, because we don't know if I joined earlier, that it would have been my year necessarily."

His parents' grasp of the intricacies of professional wrestling has also grown alongside his success. As such, his parents have grown to be more supportive of his career.

"My parents definitely have a good grip on what this is," Femi said. "Because I've explained to them how things work and how you climb up the ladder. So that when they see these accolades I receive, they understand fully well what's going on. But like, they don't know everything. ... You kind of have to be there to fully understand what wrestling truly is."

Femi's momentum continues to build, underscored by his recent triumphant return to "NXT" where he won the Iron Survivor Challenge, claiming the "NXT" North American Championship for the second time. His first reign was the longest in "NXT" history.

