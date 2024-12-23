Will Ospreay Sends Heartfelt Thank You Message To Tony Khan And His AEW Colleagues

Will Ospreay was in a thankful mood as he got ready to fly home for the holidays. The AEW star took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank all of his colleagues, ranging from Tony Khan to the behind-the-scenes employees who don't get the recognition they deserve as the company heads into the future.

"I wanna take this opportunity to thank everyone in AEW's crew, production, hair stylists, trainers, doctors, coaches & everyone that works hard behind the curtain to make everyone tick over. To all the coaches that lend their expertise to assist all of us. To all the wrestlers Men, Women or however you identify. I cannot express what an honour it is to be able to be on the same team as you all."

Ospreay added that AEW has the best roster on the planet and that he's proud to be part of the promotion. He also gave a shout out to the fans who continue to support the performers before reserving some praise for the company's boss, Tony Khan, for caring about his employees.

"Your kindness is something that we all love about you. You've changed so many people's life and without you we all wouldn't be able to feed our families and provide comfort to them."

Ospreay's words arguably paint the company's backstage environment in a more positive light following recent setbacks. Rey Fenix mentioned being on the receiving end of inhumane treatment in AEW, seemingly due to injury time being added to his contract and displeasure with how his recovery process was handled, which has raised questions about the promotion. Ospreay joined AEW full-time back in February, and has enjoyed success since then by winning the International Championship on two occasions.