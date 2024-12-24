WWE HOFer Teddy Long Thinks The War Raiders Would Benefit From Joining Forces With This Manager

WWE's Erik and Ivar of the War Raiders are one of pro wrestling's most respected tag teams by fans and their peers. The pair are former ROH World Tag Team Champions, IWGP Tag Team Champions, NXT Tag Team Champions, and now the current and two-time WWE World Tag Team Champions.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who has been an on-screen manager, spoke on "The Wrestling Time Machine" about the War Raiders hiring a manager.

"They don't need this, and I heard Bill [Apter] mention something about maybe Paul Ellering with them or something, but that could work because they could be a reincarnation of The Road Warriors," Long said. "They don't have the dress, they don't have to have the mohawk, they don't have to have all that, they've got the Road Warriors logo with Paul Ellering."

Long noted how successful Ellering was with Hawk and Animal, managing the two to several tag team championships and making them a worldwide household name. Ellering currently manages Akam and Rezr, The Authors of Pain, and all three members are part of The Final Testament stable led by Karrion Kross. In addition to seeing Ellering as a good fit to be their manager, Long reviewed The War Raiders' tag title win from last week's on "WWE Raw."

"What a hell of a match with Judgment Day that those guys had and I'm so glad that they put the titles on 'em because they fit them," he stated. "Those guys, they look mean, they look rugged, they look like they'll tear your head off and that's the kind of heels that you want which makes it so much easier for the babyface to chase them. Congratulations to them, their work in the ring is tremendous, they're coming around, they're learning a lot so, I don't know what to say but congratulations and y'all just keep doing what you're doing."

