WWE's Ivar Reflects On Comedic Work Alongside Street Profits During COVID-19 Pandemic

The War Raiders are riding high as WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, but there was a time where they were entangled in a divisive comedic storyline with the Street Profits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The feud saw them engage in goofy segments and cinematic matches, which Ivar thought would eventually lead to the team getting released.

While speaking to "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the former Viking Raider said that many stars had been let go due to the pandemic, so it felt like he and Erik would follow suit eventually. Furthermore, serious wrestlers being given comedy gimmicks often lead to the stars in question getting cut. However, the pair tried their best to work with the material they were given.

"I felt like originally, that whole feud, it wasn't for us. It was for The Street Profits, because that's their thing, or at least at the time that was their thing. They're the comedic, funny tag team. So it just felt like everything was for them, which is fine, totally fine. It is what it is. So it was our job to do the best that we could in that role, and I think we did. I can watch it back, I see memories of it and stuff, or just randomly running the fans. It's funny because I've heard a lot of people online talk trash about that stuff, never one to my face. But I was proud of the fun, comedic stuff that we did."

Since Paul Levesque took over WWE creative, the War Raiders have been presented in a more serious light. That said, figures like Teddy Long believe that they'd reach the next level if they were given a manager like Paul Ellering, who knows a thing or two about working with athletic big men.