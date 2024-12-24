AEW Extends TV Deal In The United Kingdom

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can look forward to once again catching their favorite AEW stars on ITV in 2025. Both parties have agreed to extend their ongoing deal through 2025, making it the sixth year of such a partnership.

According to the press release issued early Tuesday, ITV will keep airing "AEW Dynamite" on Friday nights and "AEW Collision" on Wednesday nights, available on ITV4 and ITVX, respectively. Notably, AEW's TV shows do not air live in the UK, though die-hard fans can pay extra for TrillerTV's AEW Plus service if they want to avoid the delay.

Commenting on the ITV extension, AEW President Tony Khan said, "We are thrilled to extend AEW's partnership with ITV to continue bringing the best wrestling action to fans all across the United Kingdom. We thank all of our incredible fans in the UK as well as everyone at ITV for their loyal support of AEW since our inception."

This is not the only news coming out of AEW's camp related to its media deals. AEW's much-hyped agreement with Warner Brothers Discovery was finally announced in October, and new details were recently revealed about how its programming will stream on Max. "Dynamite" and "Collision," AEW's flagship shows, will be available on-demand immediately following their original broadcast airing. It was also confirmed that AEW's entire content library, over 700 hours-worth, will migrate to Max as the year progresses — though that rollout doesn't have a set timeline.

AEW's pay-per-views will also stream live on Max in 2025, but they aren't expected until later in the year. With these new agreements in place, Tony Khan and company hope 2025 can help turn its fortunes around, as AEW continues to experience subpar ratings and ticket sales.