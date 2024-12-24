Former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm To Make ROH TV Debut

It's been an eventful year for three-time AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. She engaged in arguably the most heated feud in the history of the AEW women's division with former protege Mariah May, ultimately lost her title at All In: London, and then recently returned to AEW TV having shed her "Timeless" persona. In a genius move, however, Storm didn't just revert to her pre-"Timeless" self, instead now suffering from seeming amnesia, having forgotten her past AEW glory and acting like she only recently became "All Elite."

2025 looks likely to be another notable 365 days for the "Rockstar," but before the new year turns, Storm will squeeze in one last milestone. As announced by the official X account for Ring of Honor, Storm will make her ROH in-ring debut on this week's episode of ROH on HonorClub TV. This Thursday's ROH installment is the holiday-themed Boxing Day Brawl, continuing the stream of holiday season content from Tony Khan's wrestling companies.

IT'S TONI TIME as the former #AEW Women's World Champion (whether she wants to admit it or not) #ToniStorm makes her Ring of Honor debut THIS THURSDAY on #ROH TV! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/3ECF3gaEpC — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 24, 2024

An opponent for Storm's ROH debut was not advertised, but as the show was pre-taped during AEW's visit to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, spoilers on who it is, as well as the rest of the show's card, are available. It remains to be seen if Storm will factor into this weekend's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, which will feature her former rival May defending the Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa.