AEW Shares Look At Toni Storm's NY 'Debut'

It's safe to say former AEW World Champion Toni Storm has been a bit of an enigma, going back to when she became "Timeless" Toni Storm one year ago. But since returning to AEW at "Winter is Coming" following a several month hiatus, Storm has somehow been stranger, marveling over finally being "All Elite," and seemingly forgetting all about her previous two and a half year run in the promotion, including her three Women's World Title reigns, her "Timeless" days, and her friendship turned rivalry with Mariah May.

Apparently, Storm also forgot that she had wrestled in New York, which made her very excited for AEW's recent three day run in the Hammerstein Ballroom. On Monday afternoon, AEW posted exclusive video on X of Storm's adventures in Manhattan, including her interacting with fans, reflecting on her journey "from Bisbane to New York," and getting to wrestle at "The Stein," as she called it, where "so many great bands have played."

The video also showed Storm shaking hands with the extras, noting that this was an important lesson she learned from her days on the indies, as well as saying high to a perplexed Tony Schiavone, rehearsing her entrance, and gasping at the sound of MJF's music playing. Storm made clear she was ready to "earn her keep," and she did so by moving water bottles around backstage, and even changing in the hallway, so she wouldn't "ruffle any feathers" by changing in the women's locker room.

EXCLUSIVE: Go behind the scenes as Toni Storm prepares for her NY debut at the Hammerstein Ballroom!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fu9IdqnkGg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2024

Alas, Storm ruffled feathers anyway while "introducing" herself to former opponents Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo this past Saturday on "AEW Collision." The incident led to a match fans will see this Wednesday on "Dynamite on 34th Street," where Storm and Valkyrie will meet in singles action.