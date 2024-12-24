Video: ROH Star Athena Sends Message To Stardom Roster Ahead Of Debut

On January 5, Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will enter a cross-promotional battle for the International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty in Tokyo. This won't be Athena's only overseas appearance that week, however, as the "forever champ" is taking herself and her title to STARDOM as well.

"I am the forever ROH Champion and on January 3rd, me and my forever Ring of Honor Championship will be in action for STARDOM for the first time ever," Athena revealed on X (formerly Twitter). "It's going to be me and Thekla versus two porcelain hussies, but I am super excited to be here because this is the world tour, baby, and I've been waiting for this my entire life."

A message to the Stardom locker room, fans and all the Minions in Japan from ROH "Forever Champion" @AthenaPalmer_FG!@ringofhonor | #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/2lhtY99j1v — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 24, 2024

As of now, there is no word on which two talents will oppose Athena and Thekla at the January 3 event. Thekla currently reigns as a Goddesses Of Stardom Champion alongside Momo Watanabe, whom Athena will face at Wrestle Dynasty. AEW's Willow Nightingale and CMLL's Persephone will also be a part of the inaugural International Women's Cup match after securing their spots with wins over Jamie Hayter and three of CMLL's other top talents, respectively, in recent qualifying bouts.

Last weekend, Athena successfully defended her ROH Women's Championship against her mentee Billie Starkz in the main event of ROH Final Battle 2024. In doing so, she further extended her already historic reign, which will soon eclipse 750 days. The veteran wrestler first claimed the title with a win over Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle 2022.