WWE NXT Heritage Cup Changes Hands In Shocking Betrayal

Lexis King won the Heritage Cup from Charlie Dempsey during "WWE NXT" via disqualification.

Dempsey wrestled the match aggressively, pushing the rule boundary with continued offense after rounds one and two had ended, and that could arguably have been his undoing heading into the closing stretch of the fourth round. King hit a stiff spinning back elbow to flatten Dempsey, falling back to his corner where William Regal stood with brass knuckles in hand.

Regal called for King to use them on Dempsey as the referee was distracted by Wren Sinclair, only for King to refuse. Regal responded to the rejection with a straight right hand to King, dropping him to the mat as the knuckles fell to Dempsey, who then picked them up; the referee spotted him with them, calling for the disqualification and thus crowning King the new Heritage Cup Champion per British Rounds rules.

King had failed at his first attempt at Dempsey in October, similarly refusing to use the brass knuckles as instructed by Regal and receiving a bridging suplex for the second fall (thus losing 2-0). He had since lost two attempts to qualify for the Deadline's Iron Survivor Challenge before training with Dempsey, in turn impressing the Heritage Cup holder as he agreed to a rematch.