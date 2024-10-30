Charlie Dempsey Retains WWE NXT Heritage Cup Thanks To Lexis King's Morals

Charlie Dempsey still holds the Heritage Cup Championship in "WWE NXT" despite the best efforts from his own father, William Regal, to help his opponent, Lexis King. In recent weeks, King had been having a crisis of conscious following both a win and a loss against Oro Mensah, where neither man fought fair, and he had been relying on Dempsey to give him advice before challenging for the cup. King wasn't able to find a cornerman until Halloween Havoc, when Regal volunteered to be in his corner.

Dempsey kept King down to the mat in the first round, but he kept fighting back with his own ground game. Dempsey scored the first fall with 35 seconds left in the round. In round two, the champion started off more aggressive. At one point, King looked to be injured, after Dempsey dumped him over the ropes. He appeared to have hit his ankle or knee on the ring apron, and clutched his leg as the show went to break. The men were back in the ring as the broadcast came back, but video of King being attended to by a medical team on the stage, then getting back to the match was shown.

In the final round of the match, Regal attempted to slide King a pair of brass knuckles when he was downed in the corner. King, who had been trying to score clean victories, didn't take them. Dempsey rolled King up off the distracted to retain the Heritage Cup Championship.

