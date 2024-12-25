New Number One Contenders Emerge For WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

Out The Mud's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price earned number one contendership to the NXT Tag Team Championship during "WWE NXT." OTM secured victory in a "Christmas Chaos" fatal four-way tag match against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, No Quarter Catch Crew's Tavion Heights and Myles Borne, and The D'Angelo Family's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino.

The bout started with Lorenzo and Crusifino taking control after introducing several festive-themed weapons to the mix, until Lorenzo was dropped through a table on the outside. NQCC would then take the advantage thanks to candy cane-inspired Kendo sticks, slapping down both of OTM and Hank and Tank before Lorenzo and Crusifino got back into the mix. OTM cleared the ring, driving both Borne and Heights onto steel chairs, then further putting Borne through a table in the corner.

Hank and Tank returned to the fold and took out everyone inside and out of the ring, before being taken out of the contest by the interfering Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. Lorenzo and Crusifino hit the Shatter Machine for a close near-fall on OTM, only to be distracted by Ridge Holland (dressed as Santa) taking out Tony D'Angelo at ringside, allowing for OTM to re-take the advantage and win via pinfall.

Tuesday's four-way followed "NXT" General Manager Ava's call for the tag division to stake their claim for the top spot, and the result will now see OTM take on the reigning champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer. FrAxiom have been champions for 115 days at the time of writing, having started their second reign with the titles in August.