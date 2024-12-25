WWE NXT New Year's Evil Title Match Set To Be A Triple Threat

Eddy Thorpe is not satisfied with the controversial ending to his last encounter with WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams.

Williams, Thorpe, and Number One Contender Oba Femi all met in the middle of the ring on Tuesday's "WWE NXT," where Williams decided to defend his title against both men in a Triple Threat Match at New Year's Evil on January 7. Williams had initially been set to defend the title against Femi, as a result of Femi's win in the 2024 Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. Thorpe tricked Ava into giving him a title match, which led to a controversial double pinfall between Thorpe and Williams.

Before the three men's issues boiled over, General Manager Ava came out to make the match official. At which point, Oba Femi laid out Thorpe and Williams and then held the WWE NXT Title high, possibly foreshadowing the result on January 7.

New Year's Evil will take place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA.