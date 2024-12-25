WWE NXT Star Lexis King Claims That He Loves Heritage Cup More Than His Girlfriend

This week's episode of "WWE NXT" saw Lexis King win the Heritage Cup in controversial fashion. He won the title via disqualification after William Regal and Charlie Dempsey got up to some shenanigans with brass knuckles, though the former champion technically didn't do anything wrong. Despite winning on a questionable technicality, King is happy to be the new holder of the trophy — and he appears to like being a champion more than he enjoys being a boyfriend.

"I woke up this morning next to the love of my life! My girlfriend was there as well!!! Merry Christmas everyone," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). He also posted two photos — one with him and his partner, and another of him kissing his trophy following the competitive British Rounds Rules match with Dempsey.

I woke up this morning next to the love of my life! My girlfriend was there as well!!! Merry Christmas everyone 😂👑🎄 pic.twitter.com/0v2tnWAZxt — King (@LexisKingWWE) December 25, 2024

Of course, the biggest story coming out of this week's "NXT" is Regal costing his son, Dempsey, the title. That probably won't sit well with the former Heritage Cup champion, but viewers will have to tune into next week's episode to find out the outcome of the situation. Regal has a long history of being a heel, and it'll be interesting what he has to say on the matter. While he's guilty of knocking out King, he encouraged him to use them on his son beforehand. However, he has been supportive of King lately, as he knew his dad and boasts a personal affinity for British Rounds matches.

The Heritage Cup marks King's first title in WWE. The former Brian Pillman Jr. joined WWE's developmental system in 2023 after leaving AEW, and he's starting to find some success in "NXT."