WWE Star Karl Anderson Provides Health Update Following Surgery

Karl Anderson recently revealed that he's had surgery that will make him miss WWE WrestleMania 41. He previously projected his recovery time to take around six months, though it might be a little bit longer based on information he shared on his "Talk 'n' Shop" podcast with Luke Gallows.

"I am out indefinitely," Anderson revealed. "I'd say at least six or seven more months with a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum."

Anderson and Gallows also revealed that this is a brand-new injury. At first, they thought he might have aggravated a pre-existing one, but they can rest assured knowing that he's making some progress, despite the long spell he's set to have on the sidelines. Gallows joked about being surprised that his partner's arm isn't "flapping" like a doll, but it turns out that he's capable of performing tasks with it again.

Anderson's last in-ring appearance was a dark match before the October 1 edition of "WWE NXT," which saw him team with Gallows in a losing effort against Hank and Tank. His last televised match happened on the September 24 edition of the show, in another losing effort against the same opponents.

Anderson and Gallows are two-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, but they've yet to win any gold since returning to the company in 2022. Outside of WWE, they have found title-winning success in TNA Wrestling, NJPW, NWA, and various independent promotions.

