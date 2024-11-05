WWE Star Karl Anderson Announces He's Had Surgery: 'See You After WrestleMania'

WWE star Karl Anderson has announced that he has undergone surgery and that he will only return to action next year, sometime after WrestleMania.

The former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion made the announcement in a recent post on his Instagram profile, where he was seen with his left hand in a sling and his shoulder taped up. He revealed that he had undergone surgery at the hands of Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama.

"Thanks to Dr. Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama for fixing me. See you after #WrestleMania 😘 #WWE #wweraw," said Anderson.

The WWE tag team star also disclosed that he would provide more information on his injury on his "TalkNShop" podcast later this week. The timeline outlined by Anderson suggests that he will be out for around six months or more as next year's WrestleMania will take place in April. The OC has had bad luck with injuries lately, as AJ Styles has been sidelined due to two different injuries, while Anderson's tag team partner Luke Gallows was also on the sidelines for a brief period last year.

Anderson, who returned to WWE in 2020 alongside his partner Gallows, last wrestled in a dark match in October at a "WWE NXT" show. He and Gallows wrestled the duo of Hank And Tank, before the October 1 edition of "NXT." Anderson and Gallows have predominantly featured in the developmental brand this year, with their last main roster match coming on "SmackDown" in September, where they were a part of the #1 Contenders Gauntlet match on the July 26 edition of the blue brand.

