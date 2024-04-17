WWE Star Karl Anderson Opens Up About How It Felt To Get Sent To NXT

WWE star Karl Anderson has discussed his and Luke Gallows' stint in "WWE NXT," and if they thought that the move to the brand was a negative.

Gallows and Anderson made a surprise appearance on "NXT" in February, with the duo having a few matches on the developmental brand. Anderson reflected on the stint, during his appearance on "Busted Open."

Advertisement

"That was fun," said the WWE star about featuring on "NXT." "Geez, you know, having the opportunity to go down there and seeing the guys that are truly new to professional wrestling. The couple of kids that we worked about a month ago, that we wrestled with, were, you know, they're only two years in pro wrestling and only two years into training. So being able to talk with them, about talking through a match and talking inside the ring about a match and then after the match listening and talking to them about the match, it just was kind of fun."

Anderson was asked by Bully Ray if he and Gallows were displeased at how they were used on the main roster. The WWE star stated that he and his tag team partner want to feature often, but understands that there are many talented stars on the WWE roster who are vying for a spot on television.

Advertisement

"I don't know if it's so much of not being used the way we think we should be used. I think it's just you know [in] WWE, sometimes you got to sit and you gotta take your time you, got to be patient and you gotta wait."