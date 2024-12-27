Sami Zayn Reacts To Fallout Of WWE SNME Main Event

WWE star Sami Zayn, who has witnessed Kevin Owens' pro wrestling journey, has described why Owens' match with Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event was a surreal moment.

The main event of Saturday Night's Main Event saw Owens and Rhodes compete for the latter's Undisputed WWE Championship, which "The American Nightmare" retained at the show. But, Owens sent the champion to the back on a stretcher after hitting him with a piledriver, which Zayn described as a crazy sight.

"I mean, pretty crazy to see the package piledriver on WWE TV, first and foremost. I feel like I used to take that move a lot. My neck is not so good nowadays and it's probably better I haven't taken that move in a long time," began Zayn on the "Battleground Podcast." "But it was almost like seeing a ghost, you know what I mean? It was like a memoir of a past life, so that was ... I don't know, that, for me, personally, just seeing that was kind of a bit of a surreal moment."

Zayn also mentioned that seeing Owens — someone with whom he shares an incredible, long history –hold the winged title aloft was another surreal moment for him. He added that such moments make him reflect on the past, recall the journeys he and Owens have shared with fondness and appreciate how far they have come in the business.

"I'm sure he would say the same about me, but seeing it with Kevin sometimes opens my eyes more than when I'm doing it myself because, you know, you're on your own little path and you're on the hamster wheel and you're focused on what you're doing. But if you're lucky enough to have someone who's been with you on the ride from the jump, like I have Kevin or he's got me, it's like this constant reminder, like, 'Man, I remember that guy when he was here now he's doing this.' It is wild," said Zayn.

The "WWE Raw" star is hooked to the ongoing Owens-Rhodes storyline and said he's looking forward to seeing where it goes.