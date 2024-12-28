Chris Jericho Explains Why Tony Khan Agreed To Recruit Matt Cardona For ROH Final Battle

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has revealed how and why Matt Cardona was brought in to be his opponent at the recent ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

Cardona had his debut match in ROH earlier this month, and Jericho, in an interview with "Z100 New York," detailed why Tony Khan wanted Cardona as his opponent.

"Well, once again, kind of a little bit out of my wheelhouse but Tony Khan, when we started talking about Final Battle and what to do, being the Ring of Honor World Champion, we're kind of throwing around some names of guys that I could work with and he mentioned Matt Cardona," began Jericho. "I thought that's a great call because nobody would really expect that, and I think Tony really liked the vibe of what we did the last time I was the Ring of Honor Champion which is the 'The Ocho,' where I just wrestled a bunch of different guys, you know, and there was guys from different companies and guys that came in from Japan and that sort of thing."

Jericho explained that Khan was impressed with the work Cardona put in when he appeared on AEW television earlier this year, for his match with Adam Copeland. The former AEW World Champion added that he hadn't had a serious match with Cardona during his time with WWE, while Cardona being a native of New York — the location of the show — made him a good choice for the match.

"Also the fact we're were going to be based in New York City for, you know, three shows, the better part of a week, came up with the 'King of New York' idea, and then I thought, well maybe I just challenge someone from New York. No one would expect Matt Cardona," said the AEW and ROH star.

Jericho defeated Cardona in the match that was held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, continuing his reign as ROH World Champion.

