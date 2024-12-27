Backstage Update On Ricky Starks' Relationship With AEW Ahead Of Worlds End PPV

After being pulled from GCW dates, Ricky Starks' relationship with AEW has been plagued with uncertainty and hearsay. "Fightful Select" has reported a lack of changes — any developments, however, are far from positive.

Starks recently made wrestling news cycle headlines when he was pulled from GCW's January programming line-up. While some believe this was in response to GCW's passive-aggressive comments regarding AEW's recent Hammerstein Ballroom appearances, which included several personal shots at Tony Khan's football team and his father, Shahid Khan, others believe that Starks was pulled over his unapproved appearance on Chris Van Vliet's podcast.

"Fightful" reported that while Starks presumably got permission to make his December 14 GCW appearance, he did not get approval for the interview with Van Vliet. AEW was reportedly not "thrilled" with Starks' unapproved appearance, although he did not say anything dramatically defamatory. Starks is reportedly allowed to work independent shows but is not permitted to appear at any GCW events. While odd considering his AEW absence, Starks' GCW ban appears to be a blanket statement, with no talent reportedly allowed to work with GCW for the foreseeable future.

Any concrete reasoning behind Starks' AEW absence is shrouded in mystery, with Starks admitting that he is in the dark about the situation. Starks was last seen on the March 30 episode of "AEW Collision," where a mid-match audible resulted in Starks and his teammate, Big Bill, being eliminated from the AEW World Tag Team Tournament in the quarterfinals. Starks, who was originally slated to win his "Collision" match to advance in the tournament, refuted all injury claims. Yet, Starks has not been utilized on AEW programming since, and as of writing, there seem to be no creative plans for the former FTW Champion.