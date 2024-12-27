Netflix Begins Preparations For WWE's Arrival By Adding Five New Content Categories

WWE is just two weeks away from its high-profile Netflix debut. While WWE has been planning for the monumental move on their part by adding stars like Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins for can't-miss matches, it seems that Netflix is similarly preparing by putting forth several new content categories for five new WWE programs.

Netflix is expected to diversify its catalog with five new shows that will be coming to the streaming platform. One of the programs, "WWE Raw Classics," is a retrospective look back at the red brand's greatest moments, and will be hosted by Big E. Several WWE Legends and Superstars are advertised for the product, including CM Punk, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and, interestingly, the unsigned Becky Lynch. It is unclear whether Lynch's expected appearance on "WWE Raw Classics" is indicative of a long-term WWE deal for "The Man."

Sections have been made for several other programs, including "WWE Top 10," which is described as a similarly retrospective look at the best matches "WWE Raw" has aired. John Cena, Triple H, and Lynch are cited as features on the program. They may, however, not be featured as hosts, but rather as participants in the program's spotlighted matches. "WWE Road to WrestleMania" is advertised as the red brand's journey to "The Grandest Stage of Them All," where "must-see matches and thrilling moments" will be compiled and highlighted.

"WWE Superstar Profiles" and "WWE Legends Profiles" have a more vague description. The former will see current Superstars "step inside the squared circle in pursuit of championships and glory," while the latter show is expected to cover WWE legends and their historic careers, "with unforgettable matches and moments inside the squared circle."

Netflix's new bundle of WWE programming will be available from January 1.