Veteran AEW Star Chris Jericho Explains Why He Isn't Thinking About Retirement

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho isn't planning on hanging the boots up anytime soon.

In a recent interview with "Z100," the current ROH World Champion explained why retirement isn't on his radar, pointing to the passion he still has for the business and the fun he's still having in it. While Jericho acknowledged that there's money to be made by attaching his name to a project, he insisted he wasn't driven by the dollar himself.

"I've never done anything for money. Honestly never have," Jericho claimed. "If you do stuff that you love, the money always follows. If you do something for money, it usually never works out the way you want it to. To me, I'll know when it's time, and then we'll just go from there. But for right now, I'm still enjoying this at the highest level you can enjoy something."

When the time does come to pack it in, Jericho ruled out the type of farewell tour John Cena is doing in WWE. He said that puts too much pressure on a performer to deliver. The AEW and ROH would prefer to decide a match was his last after reflecting on it afterward, but he stated his intrinsic wrestling brain might complicate things.

"My Sid Vicious, Sex Pistols attitude is just, 'I'll just disappear and no one will ever see me again.' But I don't know if I'd be able to do that," Jericho confessed. "So I'm sure when the time is right, I'll know it, and we'll figure out a way to do it, and then go from there. But when I'm retiring, it'll be, 'I'm retiring.' I don't want to do the one where you come back."

Other wrestlers who insisted they would stay retired but still came back include Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Terry Funk, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, to name a few.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Z100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.