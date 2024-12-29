Jeff Jarrett Assesses Shelton Benjamin's AEW Performances

One of the most impressive stars in this year's AEW Continental Classic is former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin, who made the jump to Tony Khan's company back in October alongside Hurt Syndicate leader MVP. Since arriving in AEW, Benjamin has helped MVP and fellow stablemate Bobby Lashley "hurt people," and made a splash in the tournament, despite not making it to the semi-finals.

Fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett is a big fan of Benjamin, who spoke about the former "Gold Standard" on his "My World" podcast. Despite Benjamin being "no spring chicken" at 49 years old, Jarrett has been impressed by the former WWE star's latest run.

"I'm telling you, the [Kuzuchika] Okada match, he has had a run of matches to me," Jarrett said. "I told him this yesterday in catering ... Man, I told him, I said, 'You have, I don't want to say stepped your game up, but you have done some special things since you arrived.' I'm happy for Shelton. Big time."

Jarrett said he had to give Benjamin his flowers. He also spoke about the star's amateur wrestling history and the fact he trained alongside Brock Lesnar in his collegiate career. Jarrett acknowledged wrestling Lesnar every day was no small feat.

Despite multiple losses within the tournament, many fans were impressed with Benjamin's showing in the Continental Classic. He ended with six points after going 2-3, fifth in the Blue League. His final loss came against Okada, who moved on to the semi-finals of the Continental Classic. While he's not going to Worlds End to compete in the tournament, Benjamin will be alongside stablemate Lashley as he continues to feud with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

