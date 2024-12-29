WWE Writer Behind Wyatt Sicks' Debut Details The Group's Creation

The Wyatt Sicks have captivated WWE fans since their eerie debut on the June 17 edition of "WWE Raw," quickly becoming one of the most talked-about factions in wrestling.

Behind their shocking arrival is Rob Fee, WWE's director of long-term creative, who recently revealed the origins of the group during an appearance on "Dead Meat Presents." Fee pulled back the curtain on the creative process that brought the Wyatt Sicks to life, sharing how the team worked tirelessly to make their debut unforgettable.

"You know, we wanted to do something big to bring them back, and the QR code really built it up big. It was like, there's going to be a massacre, there's going to be all this, so you know, we knew we had to deliver," said Fee.

The QR code campaign proved to be a masterstroke, generating weeks of intrigue before the Wyatt Sicks' unsettling first appearance. Fee credited collaboration as a key part of the process, even sharing how Triple H's vision helped shape the group's trajectory.

"Triple H is the coolest. He's like the best guy, like the best boss, the smartest," Fee explained. "He called one day ... he was like I had this idea, I don't know, just wanted to run it by you, like it wasn't the best idea ever, and walked through every beat of that and I talked to Taylor [Bo Dallas] and I was like what do you think about this and we were like, yeah, incredible."

The faction continues to build momentum, with Dexter Lumis recently wrestling his first singles match since being repackaged as part of the Wyatt Sicks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Dead Meat Presents" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.