WWE Star Seth Rollins Explains Decision Behind Him And Becky Lynch Investing In A Tour Bus

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch spent years grinding both in and out of WWE to get to the position they're in today, near the top of the company's talent hierarchy with all the benefits that come with it. Appearing on the "Jason Khalipa Podcast," Rollins explained why he and Lynch made the decision to get their own tour bus to travel in.

"When I first got into WWE, ... having a bus, at the time, was a status symbol because it's expensive," Rollins said. "If you were a top-earner, you could afford to travel that way. For longevity purposes, it's night and day."

Rollins explained that WWE stars will often perform on either "WWE SmackDown" on Friday night or "WWE Raw" on Monday night, and they'll have to work live events during the weekend. For all of these shows, wrestlers are responsible for booking their own travel and lodging, often meaning they have to drive themselves from city to city in the middle of the night or early morning.

In late 2019, Rollins and Lynch were in a long-term relationship and felt comfortable enough with their income to invest in a tour bus for travel. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the couple from putting the bus to good use for over a year, but everything wound up working out okay as they decided to have a baby during that time off.

Lynch made the decision to return to wrestling not long after giving birth, and Rollins explained that their daughter, Roux, immediately hit the road with them. The WWE star stated that the couple was extremely fortunate to already have the tour bus set up and ready to go.

"We were so lucky to be able to have [the bus] and to be able to take her with us everywhere and experience her infancy," Rollins continued.

