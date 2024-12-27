Video: CM Punk Does Hilarious Run-In During Damian Priest Match On WWE Holiday Tour

The holiday season is always a fun one for the WWE roster, as they get to let their hair down during matches while the company embarks on its annual holiday tour around the United States. December 26 saw one show take place in Jacksonville, Florida, while the other was the company's annual night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where those fans got to see a little more of CM Punk than what they originally expected. Punk had defeated Ludwig Kaiser earlier in the night, but when chaos ensued during the night's Steel Cage main event between GUNTHER and Damian Priest, the Straight Edge star made the save. There was just one problem ... he had just gotten out of the shower.

While Priest was being beaten down by Dominik Mysterio and the aforementioned Kaiser, Punk ran down to the ring wearing nothing but a towel and a shower cap to attempt to even the odds. Fortunately for the fans in attendance (or unfortunately depending on how much of a Punk fan they are), the towel that the former WWE Champion was wearing managed to stay on during the mayhem, with the only casualty being the shower cap. Punk even managed to hit a GTS on Kaiser who, despite being Punk's opponent earlier on in the night, had showered and changed back into his gear.

Despite the run-in being all fun and games for Punk, he will have to take things a little more seriously when WWE's holiday tour rolls into his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, as it has been confirmed that he will challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship inside a Steel Cage, where if WWE plan to use the same structure they used in NYC, Punk might be able to get his shower cap back.