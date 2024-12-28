Toni Storm, Jeff Jarrett Among Participants In Three AEW Worlds End Zero Hour Matches

AEW's final event of the year is almost upon us, as the full card for Worlds End in Orlando, Florida has been confirmed, but before the main pay-per-view gets underway, the Zero Hour pre-show will take place, with three matches having been officially announced.

In what will be her "debut" on a Zero Hour show, Toni Storm looks to continue her winning streak as she goes one-on-one with Top Flight's Leila Grey. Storm made her return to AEW at the Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite," but in her mind, that was her arrival in the company, and she has approached her recent matches with the optimism of someone who wants to settle in to their "new" surroundings. For Grey, she has yet to pick up a win in AEW this year, but has made big improvements after spending time in ROH and NJPW.

Speaking of Top Flight, Dante and Darius Martin will be in action in an eight-man tag team match. They will once again get the chance to teach Lio Rush and Action Andretti a thing or two about respect, but they will have their hands full, as Rush and Andretti will be teaming up with The Don Callis Family's Murder Machines Brian Cage and Lance Archer. However, the Martin brothers will have backup of their own in the form of the "Youngest Men Alive," The Outrunners. The final match added to Zero Hour sees Jeff Jarrett return to the ring for the first time since September, taking on QT Marshall. This match comes after Jarrett's pal Jay Lethal defeated Marshall at ROH Final Battle, with Marshall not being happy about Jarrett sticking his nose (and guitar) into his business, and because of that, a score must be settled at Worlds End.