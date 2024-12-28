AEW's Bobby Lashley Says The Hurt Syndicate's Authenticity Sets It Apart

The Hurt Syndicate is arguably one of the most popular stables on AEW television right now, and Bobby Lashley thinks that's for one good reason. Lashley followed fellow stablemates MVP and Shelton Benjamin to Tony Khan's company after the trio, formerly known as the Hurt Business, left WWE earlier this year. They're not only associates within the ring, however, but close friends, and have been for years. Lashley recently spoke with Fightful, and said that's what sets them apart in AEW.

"It's something that in the wrestling business is not too prevalent in its authenticity. Most people don't understand what we have," Lashley explained. "A lot of times you see groups in wrestling and those groups are just people that are thrown together for no particular reason. Then it's like, all right, there's all these guys running around doing stuff and the minute they're done, they're all like dispersed." Lashley said that he thinks when fans see them, they know the Hurt Syndicate is different. He also said that he went along with MVP and Benjamin to the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight in his home of Dallas, Texas, recently. The group does things together, including vacation where Benjamin lives in Cancun, according to Lashley. He believes it's their authentic friendship that has them doing so well in AEW.

"I might run down there and hang out with him for a little bit. That's the kind of people we are," he said. "So when we do that, we're constantly talking about how we can build this and how we can make this work for AEW and what we can do for AEW. So it's something different and I think the crowd knows and it's something refreshing for them to see."