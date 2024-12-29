Adam Cole Discusses Recent Goings-On, Newest Arrivals In AEW

The landscape of AEW has dramatically changed since Adam Cole broke his ankle at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" in 2023, with new arrivals, character changes, and meteoric rises across the board. Cole was recently asked about a number of AEW stars during a recent appearance on "Going Ringside," starting with one of the company's newest groups, The Hurt Syndicate.

"Very dangerous, very, very dangerous, and very exciting to have them here in AEW," Cole said. "They've made quite the impact in a very short amount of time which is no surprise to anyone."

Cole also liked the fact that Shelton Benjamin had compared The Hurt Syndicate to Marvel's Avengers, but he did show sympathy to Toni Storm who he believes is having a rough time right now.

"I don't know what's going on with Toni Storm, but clearly she went through a very traumatic thing so maybe she's trying to process all of that," Cole guessed, hoping she remembers who she is soon.

When asked about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, he didn't want to repeat himself and say he was as dangerous as The Hurt Syndicate, but that was the best word he could think of.

"When I do think of Moxley, I do think of danger and right now, Moxley is in such an interesting position where it's maybe the most passionate I've ever seen him. He clearly has a vision for where he wants things to go."

Finally, for Swerve Strickland, Cole had nothing but praise for the former AEW World Champion and what he's accomplished over the past year, calling him "one of the most talented guys on our roster."

