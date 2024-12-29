Gage Goldberg Names Favorite Match Of His WWE Hall Of Fame Father

Being a wrestling fan is an enchanting experience; however, it pales in comparison to being a son or daughter of a former World Heavyweight Champion, who gets to see what goes into the matches of their parents both in and out of the ring. Case in point for Bill Goldberg's son, Gage Goldberg, who has grown up before our eyes throughout his father's journey in WWE. After sitting ringside and taking it all in, veteran journalist Bill Apter on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" asked asked Gage to pick which of his father's matches he favored witnessing live.

"I'd say in person, his best match was...against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. That one was the most exhilarating; it was the best one I've seen," Gage answered. "He was killing him with that Spear, and just to see him...like, kill Brock Lesnar in that soon of a time...Brock Lesnar's a bada**. The coolest guys in WWE right now, for sure, like, of all time."

Gage also mentioned that it would be neat to watch his father wrestle his final career match in 2025, possibly against Lesnar for a third time, from ringside. However, it appears the cards will not fall that way. It was reported that WWE does not plan to bring "The Beast Incarnate" back to its programming in the foreseeable future. That said, a match between Goldberg and GUNTHER has been teased.

