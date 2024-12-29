Matt Hardy Names 2024's Breakout Star In Pro Wrestling

As we near the last stretch of 2024, what better time to acknowledge some of the best moments in professional wrestling than now? For living legend Matt Hardy, he had many candidates to choose from for his "2024 Breakout Star of the Year." As part of his annual Hardy Award ceremony, the current TNA World Tag Team Champion chose to award someone he has worked with rather closely this year and who has motivated him to believe.

"My 'Breakout Star for 2024' this year, because I was with him, and I was up close in personal, and I saw how popular he has become, and how, even being out in the streets, he was being recognized and whatnot...it is Joe Hendry," he announced on his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

Hendry also recently earned TNA's 2024 "Male Wrestler of the Year" award this past Thursday as part of TNA's Best of 2024 two-part special. After winning a Fatal Four-Way contest against Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, and Mike Santana at Final Resolution earlier this month, Hendry has secured his second main event shot at the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth at Genesis on Sunday, January 19. Hendry last fought for this title at Bound For Glory in October.