FKA Enzo Amore Looks Back On DX's Role In His Wrestling Journey

With their defiant and sometimes risqué attitudes, Shawn Michaels and Triple H of D-Generation X established themselves as heavy influences on the youth and young adult audience of WWE's Attitude Era. In the case of former WWE star Enzo Amore, however, the two made an impact in another way.

"For me, there wasn't wrestling; there was Shawn Michaels. It would be like 'Hey mom, could you put on Shawn Michaels?”" Amore told Marcus "Buff" Bagwell while recalling his childhood fandom of Michaels.

For a young Amore, it was Michaels' resiliency in the ring that enthralled him the most as a wrestling fan. And according to him, the most captivating moment came in the 1995 Men's Royal Rumble match, when his eight-year-old self watched "The Heartbreak Kid" run the gauntlet from the number one spot.

"If we're talking about storytelling, that's David versus Goliath in a modern-day world," Amore said. "You're just a kid and you see the smallest guy in the Royal Rumble outlast everyone. Then the British Bulldog, who's jacked, that guy looks like he should win it, and then Shawn goes over, he hangs on, he flips himself back in the [ring], skin[s] the cat, so he gets back in a ring and he Sweet Chin Musics brother out. He gets Pamela Anderson as his prize, which if you were a kid at that time, 'Baywatch' was the hottest thing on TV. The smallest guy just came in, all he had to do was be the man, be smaller than everybody, take a beating."

Nearly 30 years later, Amore is now passing on the lessons he learned from watching Michaels to up-and-coming performers of today. Specifically, Amore asserts that pro wrestling isn't about the moves, and for smaller performers especially, he encourages them to keep kicking out and "survive" the in-ring beatings like Michaels did.