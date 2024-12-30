Dominik Mysterio Reignites Rivalry With CM Punk At WWE Live Event

After CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year, Dominik Mysterio was the first person to give the "Best In The World" his first matches back with the company, as the two battled during WWE's 2023 Live Holiday Tour. Punk would come out victorious in both of his encounters with Mysterio, but "Dirty Dom" got his revenge this past weekend during this year's Live Holiday Tour.

Last night, Punk challenged GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Steel Cage match from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. However, before he attempted to capture the gold, Mysterio helped "The Ring General" retain his championship by slamming the door on Punk's head before he could leave the cage.

Footage of the incident was also captured by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Teffo_01, who wrote, "Dirty Dom costed CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship. What. A. Match."

Dirty Dom costed CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship.

It's yet to be announced if a trilogy match will take place between Punk and Mysterio on WWE's house show circuit in the near future, especially after "The Straight Edge Superstar" partnered with Rey Mysterio the night before wrestling GUNTHER. This possibly added to Mysterio's reasoning for costing him the title, as he's a vocal hater of his "deadbeat dad." That being said, WWE could also have interest in booking a third match between both men on television if their Live Holiday Tour moment gets enough social media attention.

There's still plenty of uncertainty regarding when Punk's first World Title match will occur on television since returning to WWE. However, his upcoming match with Seth Rollins on the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix could determine who earns that number one contender's spot.