Veteran AEW Commentator Calls Toni Storm An All Time Top Five Women's Wrestler

Since joining AEW in 2022, Toni Storm has quickly become one of the most successful female stars in company history, having captured the Women's Championship on three occasions. What's more, her "Timeless" gimmick is one of the most beloved characters in wrestling over the past year. Speaking on "What Happened When," AEW commentator Tony Schiavone commented on Storm's storytelling ability, as well as her in-ring work, and listed her on his all-time top five list of women wrestlers.

"Toni is probably top five of the best women wrestlers, one of the best women wrestlers I've ever seen as far as in-ring work too, and when she came out at the end of Dynamite at the end of that Mariah May match I'm thinking, oh wow are we going back to Toni Storm, the old Toni Storm but with a twist ... She is absolutely killing it and again Toni Storm is a quality person that you want to see prosper, want to see get ahead."

Schiavone also stated that he was impressed with Storm's delivery in her interview with RJ City, where she introduced herself to everybody in the room and expressed her excitement for her "first interview" with AEW. Storm returned to AEW television in December 2024 and has already continued her outstanding character work, reverting back to her rockstar persona, while incorporating a new amnesia storyline into her gimmick, believing that her return was actually her debut for the company.

