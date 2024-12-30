WWE HOFer JBL Recalls Some Of The Words And Terms Vince McMahon Hated

It's no secret that Vince McMahon had a long list of terms that he didn't want to be used on WWE television, most importantly ordering his talent to never be referred to as wrestlers, but rather "Superstars," a decision that many in the wrestling industry either tend to love or hate. Speaking on "Something To Wrestle," WWE Hall Of Famer JBL explained why he thought referring to wrestlers as Superstars has always been the right choice.

"I never understood why people wanted to die on this hill," JBL explained. "Vince wanted 'sports entertainment,' he wanted 'superstar,' he wanted to create something different than pro 'wrestler'... now if you say 'pro wrestling,' I think it has a different connotation than what it had 20 years ago but 20 years ago when I was there, it was a negative connotation."

JBL also touched on the use of "medical center" or "local medical facility" instead of using terms such as "hospital," which was a McMahon quirk.

"I never understood that. Vince wanted always to keep things on a more cerebral level and so that was I think the reason for the medical center and plus he didn't want people to be able to call the hospital," JBL explained. "If he's at 'a local medical center,' you have no idea where he went."

JBL revealed that McMahon also hated the word "p***k," explaining he thought it was the most classless word ever. He shared that he used the word in a promo once against Shawn Michaels, leading McMahon to lose his temper with him backstage. He also stated that former WWE star Brad Maddox used the word in a promo as well, which led to his firing.

