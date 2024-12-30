Julia Hart Names Potential Opponents Amidst AEW Return

January 1, 2025 will see the in-ring return of former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart as she is set to take on Jamie Hayter at the Fight For The Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite." Hart had been on the shelf since the Dynasty pay-per-view in April, but now that she is ready and raring to go, she sat down with Variety to list who she wants to get in the ring with in 2025.

"Definitely Mercedes [Moné], she has my title," Hart said. "Probably Willow [Nightingale] too, she took the belt from me. I've never worked with Mariah [May], I've never worked with Toni [Storm]. I would love to work with Serena Deeb, I think she's someone I could learn a lot from in the ring." As previously mentioned, Hayter will be her first test, and she explained why she chose the former AEW Women's World Champion to be her first target. "She just had a great comeback, so I've got to show my comeback is going to be better than hers. Taking out the locker room one by one, and sorry, Jamie, you're first."

Before her injury, Hart had spent five months with the AEW TBS Championship, winning it at the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view in a three-way match featuring Kris Statlander and eventual tag team partner Skye Blue, who has since gone down to injury herself. She had successfully defended her title against the likes of Anna Jay, Emi Sakura, and Leyla Hirsch, but was reportedly heading into her Dynasty match versus Willow Nightingale already injured. However, she was healthy enough to be medically cleared for the event, but was beaten convincingly and underwent surgery just a few weeks later.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Variety for the transcription.