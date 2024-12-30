Why Bully Ray Thinks Tony Khan Doesn't Care About Recent Thunder Rosa Storyline In AEW

On "Busted Open Radio," wrestling veteran Bully Ray shared his thoughts on AEW's latest pay-per-view, World's End. Bully argued that Thunder Rosa dedicating the bout to her sick father was like handing AEW a tried-and-true storyline on a platter, and blamed Tony Khan for not leaning into it more.

"Tony Khan doesn't care about that story," Bully bluntly claimed about the lack of buildup. "If you're gonna use the dad and the dad's sickness as a part of the storyline, yes– you should be telling that on your dominant show of 'Dynamite.' That is a story we can all relate to: a sick family member. ... and it's very easy to tell that story."

Not only did Bully lament the match's weak setup, he also criticized the finish. He said instead of relying on a big move for a 1-2-3, AEW could've incorporated Rosa's vulnerable father. Bully spitballed a different match stipulation and finish that could've generated more heat.

"Use the dad for the finish," Bully suggested. "When Thunder Rosa is beating the ever-leaving daylights out of Mariah May ... that's when Mariah May takes a kendo stick, jumps over the guardrail, holds Thunder Rosa's dad hostage...puts Thunder's dad in a very precarious situation that Thunder has to say 'I quit'...That's how you utilize that story."