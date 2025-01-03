Former WWE Star Chris Masters Recalls Letter He Wrote To The Ultimate Warrior

Long before the days where wrestlers, promotions, and fans were brought closer together than ever before, one of the few ways to communicate with one's favorite performer was via letters. Indeed, fan mail was an important part of the game during WWE's initial glory years, with Bret Hart crediting it for helping him receive an early singles push, while a letter campaign was integral to Hulk Hogan's storyline with Earthquake in 1990.

Alas, things didn't go quite as well for Chris Masters when he was a fan behind a certain letter. Appearing on the first episode of "Master Locked," Masters and his co-host were discussing writing letters to wrestlers, with his co-host noting he had attempted to reach out to "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith about breaking into the business, only to never hear back. Masters then revealed his own story of a similar nature.

"I wrote the Ultimate Warrior a letter, and sent it to WWE headquarters when I was a kid," Masters said.

While Masters didn't follow up with whether or not Warrior or WWE ever wrote him back, given the nature of the discussion, it's safe to assume that Masters never heard back from either side. Fortunately for Masters, this did little to discourage him, as he would eventually go on to become a WWE star himself, debuting for the promotion 2005. Though he would never go on to hold gold during his two stints with WWE, Masters was in title contention during his first run, and received plaudits from many for improving upon his work during his second stint.

