Jerry Lynn Recalls One Wrestler Who Was More Bullied Than Others In WCW

The locker room culture in professional wrestling has certainly become a lot friendlier as the years have passed, as multiple stories of how hostile things could be back in the day have almost become as talked about as the people who were involved in them. AEW producer and former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Jerry Lynn has been in more locker rooms than most, meaning that he has seen his fair share of bullying and ribs too. During a recent appearance on "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," Lynn was asked who was the wrestler who got picked on the most, and for that, he had to go back to his time in WCW.

"In WCW it was probably Disco Inferno," Lynn said. "Because then, he talked a lot, and he would aggravate some of the veterans and they would finally [go] 'alright.' I think one time, I don't know if it was the Steiners, threw him out the door into a bunch of bushes. So probably Disco at the time." It's likely that Lynn was never the one to pick on Disco, and judging by their matches they had in WCW between 1995 and 1997, they got along very well.

However, this isn't the first time a story about Inferno being the subject of ridicule has made the headlines. Back in 2022, the former WCW star posted on social media targeting AEW's Eddie Kingston about his physique, to which Kingston responded by revealing that during Inferno's time in WCW, Paul Wight, formerly known as The Giant and The Big Show, farted in his face and shoved his head in his a**, before stating that he "wasn't a man," and that the locker room kept him around to laugh at him.

