AEW's Matt Hardy Discusses Former Issues In Pro Wrestling Locker Room Culture

In the wake of Vince McMahon resigning from WWE and TKO's board of directors following a lawsuit accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse, many have started to take a closer look at WWE's culture under McMahon over the last few decades. As someone who spent plenty of time in the WWE environment over his career, AEW's Matt Hardy believes most people won't like what they find.

On the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy was asked by co-host Jon Alba whether the locker room culture in WWE during his time there could best be described as contentious. For Hardy, that word was almost too kind.

"I would even probably use a stronger adjective than contentious," Hardy said. "There were some times the culture was malicious. Really bad...Not a lot of people, especially with the mentality people have in this day and age, and [I'm] not saying that in a bad way, just people are much more caring and giving and open, and willing to help everyone out and give everyone chances and opportunities, right?

"But the culture when we first came in, the way they would bring you in and haze you and test you and do things to you to make you earn your place in that dressing room. You had to earn a seat, you had to earn a locker in that dressing room. It was...there were some things that I saw done over the course of my first few years which...people would be arrested for nowadays. It was a different business."