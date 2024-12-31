Sheamus Makes WWE Return Ahead Of Raw's Netflix Debut

At Survivor Series: War Games, Ludwig Kaiser beat Sheamus to a pulp with his own shillelagh, effectively shelving him for a month. Monday, "The Celtic Warrior" returned to WWE programming with a lunge at Kaiser and a taste for vengeance in his mouth.

Kaiser took the microphone on the December 30 episode of "WWE Raw," and after admonishing the ungrateful Houston crowd, attempted to call out the current Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker. Instead of finding a showdown against the champion, however, Kaiser found an irate Sheamus. Sheamus bolted into the ring to begin pelting Kaiser with blow after blow. Kaiser attempted to fight back by targeting Sheamus' eyes, but Sheamus responded with a levelling blow to Kaiser's midsection. Houston cheered as Sheamus charged at Kaiser with a Brogue Kick, and "The Celtic Warrior" was left standing tall to end the segment.

Sheamus has been absent from WWE programming for nearly a month after losing in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship against Kaiser and Breakker at Survivor Series: War Games. Sheamus has been in hot pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship for years — the midcard title being the last achievement Sheamus needs to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion — and Kaiser's assault with a shillelagh was a large reason Sheamus failed to score the title in Vancouver. Any hopes for an Intercontinental title shot, however, are currently on pause, as Sheamus seems set on exacting his revenge on Kaiser first.

There is currently no word on whether Breakker, who was called out by Kaiser and the person who pinned Sheamus in November, will be involved in this feud moving forward.