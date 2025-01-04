WWE And WCW Kevin Nash Explains What Makes A Wrestler A Great Worker

WWE legend Kevin Nash knows a thing or two about hanging with the greats in the pro wrestling business, and he has discussed what makes a pro wrestler exceptional.

On the latest edition of his "Kliq THIS" podcast, Nash was asked by co-host Sean Oliver about the qualities a wrestler has to have to be deemed a great worker. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that believability is one of the key factors in every great wrestler.

"To me, one of the hugest — you have to put equal parts of ingredients into something to make them a great worker. I think the first thing is believability. Are they believable? Rey Mysterio was absolutely believable, so it has nothing to do with physical size," began Nash. "Then it's their, does their sh*t look real? When they turn the gear on and they start throwing boots or fists, does that look or mimic a shoot. I think that's huge."

Nash also believes that those who can put over and teach their peers are other important qualities of a great star.

"Then, to me, are they a mark? If they're a mark, they're never going to be a great work," Nash asserted. "If they won't put people over, it's like, yeah [they're not a great worker]. If they're not willing to teach — if they're just a mark for themselves."

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion also named the stars that he encountered who he feels were great workers, which include his Kliq buddies Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Scott Hall, and X-Pac, as well as Bret Hart, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and The Undertaker. Nash also reserved special praise for Hulk Hogan, lauding "The Hulkster's" timing in the ring.

