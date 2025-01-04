Scott Norton Recalls Being Grilled By The Military During WCW's Visit To North Korea

Former WCW star Scott Norton has recounted the harrowing tale of wrestling in North Korea for WCW and NJPW's Collision in Korea.

Norton, during his appearance on "WSI," said the experience of wrestling in the main event of night 1 of Collision in Korea against Shinya Hashimoto was not great as the crowd was silent throughout the match, and claimed that the North Korean government forced the huge crowd to attend the event. To make matters worse, Norton got in trouble with the authoritarian government after he complained about the country on a phone call to his family.

"What they put me through ... I tried to call home for three days and it didn't get through — they wouldn't let me get through," began Norton. "Finally, they let me call home, and I talk to my wife, I'm a newly married guy, and she goes, 'Where have you been? Why haven't you called?' I said, 'Tammy, I've been trying to call you for three days.' She was just pissed, she thought I was partying, having fun. And I said, 'You don't understand the kind of shi*hole I am in here,' and the phone got cut off me, I thought she hung up on me. I was pissed. As soon as that happens, it was 30 seconds, and someone hammers on my door. I'm not in a good mood, I opened that door up, there's a dude in a suit with four military guys with weapons and they took me out of the room."

He said that he was taken to another part of the hotel and interrogated by North Korean officials, who warned him about talking ill about the country.

"I honestly thought that they were just gonna [kill me] ... Certain people would come in, military people, and the looks they were giving me, and they would come in and talk to me, and they were disgusted with me. It was unbelievable," he said.

Norton revealed that the North Korean authorities wanted Ric Flair to turn on America and praise their country.