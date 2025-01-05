WWE NXT's Oba Femi Details His Main Roster Goals

While his immediate focus revolves around the NXT Championship, Oba Femi also has goals he'd like to eventually accomplish on the "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" brand. During a recent interview with "The Takedown on SI," Femi detailed his biggest main roster aspirations.

"I want to take what I've done here in NXT, and that is redefine what the big man style is," Femi said. "I plan to take it up there and throw it in the mix. I think I've done a good job of putting a spin on what the typical big man is. I've shown that the new big man, let's call it, that the new big man is a talker, the new big man is a thinker, and the new big man moves fast. I'm changing the perception of what that is.

"I hope that I can go to the main roster and show that to the world on a bigger platform than NXT," he continued. "I love NXT to death. NXT is doing very well for itself. It's going up in viewers and it gets new viewers every year, but the main roster is the bigger audience, so that is my plan."

Given his dominance on the "NXT" brand, many fans are pushing for Femi to be elevated to WWE's main roster in the very near future. Femi, however, has pushed back on that idea a bit, noting that his journey in "NXT" is not yet complete, as he is still chasing after the NXT Championship. Furthermore, he hopes to prove that professional wrestling is still a sport, while also solidifying himself as the top guy in "NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Takedown on SI" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.