NXT Star Oba Femi Weighs Joining WWE Main Roster

WWE's transfer window is beginning to shape up, with Braun Strowman already confirmed to head to "WWE Smackdown," and speculation continuing to grow around other stars, including Chad Gable, who appeared on the blue brand two weeks ago. However, both "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" GMs Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis could also be interested in acquiring some "WWE NXT" talent for their respective brands, and one of those names could be former NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi.

Speaking with "The Ringer Wrestling Show," Femi commented on being a part of the transfer window, explaining that it's been his dream to wrestle on the main roster. He, though, stated that he still has goals to accomplish on the developmental brand, such as capturing the NXT Championship.

"Yes. I mean, everyone does. Now we're trying to make 'NXT' maybe a third brand by implementing the transfer portal. I grew up watching 'SmackDown' and 'Raw,' and from my general understanding of progression in the game, you go from developmental to the main roster, and for that reason alone, yes, I will jump the window tomorrow," Femi said. "But I also feel like I have a part to play in elevating what 'NXT' is seen as today. That's why I want to win the NXT Championship and represent this brand, be the top guy, and show that professional wrestling is still a sport and all that."

He reiterated that as much he would love to join the main roster, he feels that he still has a lot to offer to "NXT." Femi will have a chance to fulfill his wish of winning the NXT Championship soon when he challenges champion Trick Williams at New Year's Evil, an opportunity he earned after winning the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge to become the number one contender.

