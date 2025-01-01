WWE NXT Heritage Cup Result Disputed, Sudden Death Match Set For New Years Evil

The wrestling world was equal parts shocked and confused as Lexis King took home the NXT Heritage Cup via disqualification on the December 24 edition of "NXT." Tuesday, Ava Raine attempted to rectify that murky decision by issuing a challenge between both men: at "NXT: New Years Evil," both King and former cup holder Charlie Dempsey will fight for the NXT Heritage Cup in a Sudden Death match.

Raine had both competitors and William Regal, who had helped King claim the NXT Heritage Cup, in her office to break the news. NXT's general manager informed both men that the rules regarding a disqualification cup exchange were uncertain, and that her solution to clearing up the title dispute was through a Sudden Death match, set for only one fall (as opposed to the Cup's typical British Round Rules, in which a competitor must score two falls across three rounds).

King seemed shocked and upset, but Raine assured him that he would have the opportunity to show the world that he could truly beat Dempsey. Dempsey took a shot at King shortly after, and claimed that while Dempsey was sure he could beat King, he was not certain King could beat him. Raine then took the NXT Heritage Cup from King's hands, and put them into Dempsey's. It is unclear whether this will count as an extra NXT Heritage Cup reign for Dempsey, which he has held twice as of writing.

Raine then attempted to address Regal. Regal informed Raine that he would remain uninvolved in the dispute and quickly exited the room. It is unclear whether Regal intends to fully step away from King's corner come New Years Evil, or if he was simply uninterested in talking to Raine.

New Years Evil will air live from Los Angeles on January 7.